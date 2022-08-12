Google gets poll panel nod to keep politician emails out of spam in US

Google has gotten a thumbs up from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in the US to keep politician campaign emails from being marked as spam.

Google will presently permit applicants and political party group boards to apply for program would make their messages exempt from Gmail’s spam dictation frameworks, reports The Verge.

“I have a hard time getting around the fact that this is a unique benefit offered to political committees, and only political committees,” FEC commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub sails quoted as saying in the report.

Google had asked the FEC in June to permit a program that could keep spam messages from winding up in spam folders.

First reported by Axios, Google’s pilot programme would be for “authorised candidate committees, political party committees and leadership political action committees registered with the FEC.”

The program was declared after Google went under weighty analysis that its algorithm unreasonably target conservative content across its services and filters Republican fundraising and campaign emails to spam.

“Our goal during this pilot program is to assess alternative ways of addressing concerns from bulk senders, while giving users clear controls over their inboxes to minimise unwanted email,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

“We will continue to monitor feedback as the pilot rolls out to ensure it is meeting its goals,” said the company.

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign were condemned for utilizing spamming strategies in its fundraising support messages.

(inputs from IANS)