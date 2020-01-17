In more than five years for the first time, Google surpassed Facebook to become the top publisher of mobile apps.

In Q4 2019, Google amassed close to 850 million downloads compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million.

The data shows that total of 28.7 billion apps were downloaded worldwide in the Q4, which is 4.7 per cent year-over-year increase.

However, when it comes to overall downloads for the year, Google still trails behind Facebook.

While Google raked in nearly 2.3 billion downloads, Facebook gained almost 3 billion downloads over the past 12 months.

Facebook owns four out of the top five most downloaded apps worldwide, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

On the other hand, ByteDance-owned video-sharing app TikTok was the world’s second-most downloaded app in 2019. The figures show that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million installs, which represented a 24 per cent increase over Q3 2019.

Additionally, Disney+ was downloaded more than 30 million times in Q4 2019 in the US, which is more than double of its next nearest competitor, TikTok.

(With input from agencies)