Godrej Appliances teams up with Ministry of Education for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Godrej Appliances has joined forces with the Ministry of Education to launch the seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. This nationwide initiative invites students to unleash their creativity in tackling real-world problems, and this year’s focus is on sustainability.

The theme for SIH 2024 is “Innovating for Sustainability: Driving Resource Conservation (Energy & Water) in Large Appliances.” Participants will be challenged to devise innovative solutions for household appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and desert air coolers. This dual-format hackathon—covering both software and hardware solutions—aims to inspire students to develop ideas that not only push the boundaries of technology but also emphasize sustainability and efficiency.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “At Godrej Appliances, we have always believed in the power of innovation to drive positive change. By encouraging young minds to think critically and creatively about sustainability, we hope to cultivate solutions that contribute to a greener future.”

Advertisement

The Smart India Hackathon serves as a vital platform for students nearing graduation across various disciplines—science, design, management, engineering, and more—to address some of society’s most pressing challenges. By participating, students can bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, gaining invaluable experience in real-world problem-solving.

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE and Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Education, highlighted the importance of this partnership. “Godrej Appliances is synonymous with innovation and excellence,” he remarked. “With industry leaders like them backing the Smart India Hackathon, we anticipate a transformative experience for participants that will elevate the event’s success and foster groundbreaking innovations.”