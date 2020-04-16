Epic Games has pushed back the upcoming Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 by another month. It is now slated to launch on June 4th instead of May 1st. Epic made the announcement on its website Tuesday morning, offering very little explanation.

“We are extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4,” the company said in a statement.

“There’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve,” it added.

This is the second extension for the game’s seasonal model since Epic gave Fortnite a kind of soft reboot last fall with the launch of Chapter 2 following the black hole event.

It is not clear why Epic is doing this, but the most obvious reason can be the current COVID-19 pandemic where most of the developers are working from home.