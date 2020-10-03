Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart on Saturday announced that its festive sale, ‘The Big Billion Days’ will begin from October 16. The six-day sale, which is scheduled to end on October 21, will include plethora of offers across categories to further lift the consumer sentiments in the ongoing pandemic. Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on October 15.

As per the statement, SBI debit and credit card users will be able to avail a 10 per cent instant discount during the six-day sale.

Furthermore, Flipkart will give no-cost EMIs to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards.

The Bengaluru-based company has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

“The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group.

Exciting deals across top categories such as mobile, TVs and appliances, electronics & accessories, fashion, beauty, food, home & kitchen, furniture, grocery and Flipkart’s private brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers and Flipkart Samarth artisans, weavers, handicraft makers, and other under-served communities.

The ecommerce marketplace has on boarded over 50,000 kiranas to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850 cities, the company said in a statement.

“This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce,” said Krishnamurthy.

“Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season,” Krishnamurthy added.

Like Flipkart, Amazon is also going to launch a festive sale in the form of ‘Great Indian Festival’. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is yet to release the dates of the sale.