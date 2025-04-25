Explained: What is WhatsApp’s new ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ feature?

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ that aims to boost safeguards around users’ most sensitive conversations. This global update introduces tighter controls that prevent chats from being exported, used in AI tools, or having media auto-downloaded, building an extra layer of security on top of WhatsApp’s existing end-to-end encryption.

“Today we’re introducing our latest layer for privacy called “Advanced Chat Privacy.” This new setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy,” the company said in a blog post.

While WhatsApp already provides features like ‘disappearing messages’ and ‘chat locks’, this latest update is designed with semi-public or topic-driven groups in mind, such as health support circles or community organising spaces, where discussions are sensitive but members might not know each other well.

“We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature,” the company added.

Highlights of WhatsApp’s ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ feature

Once activated, the feature blocks the ability to export chats, helping prevent private conversations from being shared outside WhatsApp.

Media sent within these chats won’t be automatically saved to a user’s device, offering more discretion over what gets downloaded.

Messages in these chats are restricted from being accessed or used by Meta’s AI tools, preserving user privacy.

Hence, this is ideal for discussions in support groups or community forums, where members may not know each other well but privacy is crucial.

How to enable this feature?

To activate the feature, open any chat, tap on the chat name at the top, and select ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ from the menu. WhatsApp is rolling out this feature gradually, so users will need the latest version of the app to access it.

WhatsApp also noted that this is just the beginning. More privacy enhancements under the Advanced Chat Privacy banner are expected in future updates, as part of the platform’s ongoing commitment to stronger user protections.