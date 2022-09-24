Emergence of Edtech changed the Indian job scenery

Before the pandemic, the Indian ed-tech sector was expanding; nevertheless, the coronavirus significantly accelerated the sector’s expansion. Ed-tech portals have also significantly contributed to the creation of several professional prospects.

A career in edtech necessitates youthful talent with leadership abilities due to the field’s reliance on technical growth and the ongoing ideation and development that goes along with it. The Indian ed-tech sector has not only helped to generate thousands of new employment but has also allowed for the retraining and upskilling of many of our current employees.

A consumer of one Edtech business might serve another. India’s talented youth are consequently provided numerous options to educate from home and make money.

In addition to generating job possibilities, the ed-tech industry is essential in closing the market’s skills gap. John Kallelil, Founder and Director of XED Institute said According to Statista, the Indian ed-tech sector is projected to hit the $10.4 billion mark by the end of 2025.

With its broad appeal across corporates, individuals and investor circles, ed-tech is a mainstream element of the Indian economy. The rise of ed-tech platforms has led to a plethora of career opportunities by eliminating the entry barriers that many conventional educational institutions have.

There is immense career potential in ed-tech organizations right from pedagogy, IT, content, social media, marketing to sales, operations, and virtually every function. According to Dr. Harpal Thethi, Corporate Relations & Career Planning, Lovely Professional University

The idea that people can change occupations or advance in their existing career pathways merely with a smartphone and an internet connection has completely changed the game. The EdTech industry is opening doors for better employment and educational prospects.

Due to the proliferation of EdTech platforms, a lot of new start-ups are emerging, creating more prospects for the employment market as a whole.

But it has been observed in the recent past that mass lay-offs have started in the Edtech industry, creating doubt in the mind of the end user and the employees.. Diwakar Chittora, CEO and Founder, IntelliPaat said Annually, more than 15 lakh graduates today are propelled into the job market only to fall short of the practical knowledge or skills required by the rapidly transforming IT landscape.

As a result, less than 3% of graduates actually manage to land jobs in their respective fields, only to get trained by the companies for the next 3-4 months before they are ready to be deployed on projects. The rest are forced to switch domains for the sake of employment in the extremely competitive job market.

On one hand, companies are growing increasingly hesitant over investing in the training of new hires, and on the other, their demand for skills and practical knowledge is higher than ever, with no takers to fill the positions.

However, this gap in the job market has changed dramatically with the emergence of Edtech. As a global leader in research and education, Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead, Wiley India said.

“It’s been almost two years since the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) in India, which is focused on providing inclusive, equitable and the highest-quality education.

First the enabling their seamless transition to an online or a blended model and broadening their horizons in terms of facilitating and designing new courses and programs, which help impart in-demand skills. At Wiley, we are committed to making a significant impact on all our company pillars- enabling discovery, powering education and shaping workforces. Going forward, we will continue in our endeavors to support career-connected education and learning.”