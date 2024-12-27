Indian advertising, marketing sector sees a steady 9 pc hiring intent: Report

The marketing and advertising sector in India is expected to see a steady 9 per cent hiring intent, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by TeamLease EdTech showed that the growth is driven by the surge in digital advertising, content marketing expansion, and data-driven marketing strategies.

The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms demanding targeted advertising is leading to a significant transformation of the sector.

The digital revolution has particularly impacted key sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, automotive, consumer durables, real estate, and tourism, which now command the largest share of advertising spend.

Across these sectors, companies are focusing on brand engagement through meaningful content. They are also leveraging analytics for personalised consumer experiences. The companies are also substantially increasing their digital marketing budgets to make use of the superior targeting capabilities of cost-effective digital platforms.

“We are living in a digital-first world where students aggressively investing in emerging marketing skills will unlock unprecedented career opportunities,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease EdTech.

“With digital platforms reshaping consumer interactions, freshers equipped with marketing analytics, content creation, and technological insights are becoming the new catalysts of brand success,” he added.

Further, the report showed that high-demand roles include SEO executives who manage web visibility strategies; market research assistants responsible for gathering consumer data and analysing market trends; and social media specialists tasked with creating engaging content and managing brand interactions.

Mumbai and Bangalore emerged as key hiring hubs, with Gurugram and Pune also showing moderate growth in hiring intent.

Freshers looking to enter the sector must develop a comprehensive skill set. Technical skills such as SEO, social media management, and content creation are crucial, complemented by core competencies in marketing analytics, keyword research, and trend analysis. Equally important are soft skills including creativity, adaptability, communication, and collaboration, the report said.