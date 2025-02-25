Women in EdTech: Role of digital learning in closing gender gaps

In today’s fast-paced world, technology isn’t just shaping industries; it’s also reshaping education. For women, especially those facing barriers to traditional learning, education technology (EdTech) is proving to be a powerful equaliser. It’s giving women the tools, flexibility, and opportunities to overcome challenges and create better futures.

Even while women are making progress worldwide, the majority still encounter barriers such as societal expectations, financial constraints, and the traditional educational approach that does not take into account the unique requirements of women.

The gender gap in education: Why it’s still a problem

An example of gender gap would be how women make up only 35 per cent of STEM students globally. This is a very low ratio for fields that drive so much of today’s innovation. Why does this gap exist?

Old stereotypes: Some societies continue to believe that technology and science are ‘not for women.’ These outdated ideas hinder young girls from pursuing careers in sectors such as engineering or data science.

Acts of balancing: Many women balance taking care of their families, cleaning the house, and providing care. That doesn’t leave much space for upskilling or traditional education, while often, on the other hand, it is difficult to picture yourself in the IT industry if you don’t see many women thriving there.

The benefits of digital learning for women

Online education is helping women in ways that traditional education frequently cannot; here’s how.

The ability to learn at any time: Life is hectic and unpredictable, especially for women who are also raising children or running a family. With online learning, they can start learning at any time, regardless of their geolocation. With online learning, help is always a click away!

Accessible and reasonably priced: With expenses like tuition, transportation, and childcare increasing year on year, attending and pursuing a full-time college degree can be hectic and costly. Additionally, even if money or time is not the problem, accessibility can be. Online learning can help students get access to top-tier faculty and study materials anywhere in the world.

Courses that match career goals: Whether it’s cloud computing, data analytics, or digital marketing, Ed-Tech platforms offer courses tailored to cater to the job market. Women can pick programs that align with their goals, whether they’re starting a new career or advancing in their current one.

Communities of support: Learning online doesn’t have to be done alone. Numerous platforms allow students to interact and work together through discussion boards, live seminars, and group projects. These platforms help women network, find mentors, and maintain their motivation to upskill and learn.

How women in technology are leveraging edtech offerings

EdTechs are helping women upskill and dive straight into the job market by making learning accessible, flexible, and career-focused. Here’s how these platforms are helping:

Affordable

Cost should never be an obstacle to learning. Several Edtech platforms offer scholarships and flexible payment plans. Some even have programs for women who are re-entering the workforce after a career break; these programs focus on helping them build confidence and relaunch their careers.

Career support and mentorship

With world-class mentors and seasoned SMEs who can help review your resume and conduct mock interviews for you, learning online can be extremely productive and rewarding.

Break barriers in male-dominated fields

Edtechs are making education more inclusive and accessible; this is helping women compete in traditionally male-dominated technologies like Cloud, AI, data science, software development, etc.

However, while EdTech has made learning easier, some challenges remain:

Access to the internet and devices: Not all sections of society are privileged enough to have access to the internet and hardware. Therefore, non-profit organisations, tech companies, and the government must collaborate to help these people.

Digital confidence: Some women may find using technology overwhelming. The solution to this would be to take things slow and start with introductory courses, which will help build their foundations and build confidence to tackle complex concepts or topics at a later stage.

Cultural barriers: In certain communities, women may not have the family support they need to pursue education. Awareness campaigns can encourage families to see the value of women’s education and careers.

Workplace bias: Even with the right skills, women sometimes face biases in hiring or promotions. Companies should commit to fair policies and inclusive cultures to ensure women can thrive.

The promise of EdTech for a better future

Edtechs are a great way to infuse learning into the lives of women who have a very busy and hectic schedule between work and family. By receiving mentorship and guidance from the best instructors from the industry more women can get qualified for better job prospects, which in turn will help them build self-confidence. However, learning online is just a stepping stone; real change will only come when we as a society come together, break stereotypes, and establish inclusive workplaces.

The writer is the CEO, Intellipaat