Disney’s video-on-demand streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+), which came in India as Disney+ Hotstar has garnered around 8 million paid subscribers in just a weeks’ time, the company said in a statement.

Disney on April 3 launched Disney Plus (Disney+) in India via Hotstar, a popular on-demand video platform, at a starting price of Rs 399 a year.

Disney+ originally set a target of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, when it was first launched in the US in November. Disney+ amassed 26.5 million subscribers during the first quarter of 2020 in February. The new numbers indicate that Disney+ added 21.4 million subscribers in just over two months.

The company announced it has now surpassed 50 million paid subscribers globally. India has 16 per cent of Disney+’s total subscriber.

“We are truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

“Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+,” Mayer added.

Disney+ has also been rolled out in eight Western European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.