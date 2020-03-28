Tesla has decided to cut back operation on its Nevada Gigafactory east of Reno, reports Storey County Manager Austin Osborne.

The announcement comes a week after Panasonic, Tesla’s partner at the battery factory, announced it was shutting down operations there because of the coronavirus. Panasonic said it would ramp down operations and then close for 14 days.

Tesla has announced that it is reducing the number of on-site staffs by about 75 per cent.

However, it’s not clear how long Tesla’s staff reduction will last, how many employees it affects or whether they will be paid during their time off, reports New York Post.

The plant produces battery packs and electric motors for the Model 3 sedan, Tesla’s most popular car.

Recently, Tesla confirmed two office employees had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not specify where those workers were located.

The automaker suspended production last week at its car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area after a dispute with local officials.

Musk, however, said that his Gigafactory facility in New York will reopen to begin producing ventilators that are in short supply in the US.