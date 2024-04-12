Congress’ Sudip Barman attacks BJP, urges voters to support INDIA bloc in Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman hit out at the BJP-led central government and said that every slogan that was given by the BJP party was false.

Addressing an election rally in Tripura’s Belonia on Thursday, Barman said, “According to me, the slogan that they are using, ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’ is just to blindfold the common people as their internal condition is very weak, and their top leaders are assuming to get 200 seats only.”

“Every slogan given by the BJP party is a fraud. Every commitment that was made by them was false. They had failed in every sector. The people of Tripura have realized everything and I am sure that they will vote for the future of Tripura,” he added.

Seeking support from the people for the INDIA alliance, Barman said that the election is not between the INDIA alliance and the BJP, but rather between the fascist government and the Indian people.

“The election fight is not between the INDIA alliance and the BJP, rather the fight is between the fascist government and the Indian people. The people who wanted to save their constitution came together and declared war against the fascist government,” he said.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, poll campaigns by political parties are in full swing.

Advertisement

The massive rally on Thursday was held in support of Congress leader Ashish Saha, who is the party’s candidate from West Tripura, and CPIM’s Rajendra Reang, who is the candidate from East Tripura Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency.

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, and the five-time MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, were present at the campaign and addressed the public, appealing to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc.

West Tripura candidate Ashish Saha addressed the rally and urged the people to vote, not for the political party but to save the constitution of the country.

“All democratic environments have been destroyed. This vote is not to choose any political party but to save the constitution of our country. All political parties have their agendas but this time the election means fighting for the sustainability of the democratic environment in the country and state. The people of Tripura will come along the side of democracy and will vote for the preservation of the constitution,” he said.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura is scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections.