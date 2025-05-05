CII launches guidebook on AI governance for board leaders

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming a key part of modern businesses, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday released a new guidebook to help company boards adopt and govern the technology responsibly.

Titled ‘Guidebook on Effective Adoption and Governance of AI for Board Leaders’, the publication aims to support board members in understanding how to manage AI’s opportunities and risks effectively.

As AI continues to transform industries by improving products, services, and processes, it also brings new challenges.

The guidebook stresses that while AI can drive innovation, it must be handled carefully due to risks like bias, lack of transparency, and ethical concerns.

According to CII, company boards have a vital role in ensuring AI is used in a responsible and ethical way.

The guidebook covers basic AI concepts and explains how AI is being used across different business functions.

It discusses the importance of AI governance, outlines the risks involved, and highlights the legal responsibilities of board members.

It encourages boards to align AI strategies with business goals while keeping accountability and transparency at the core of AI deployments.

The publication recommends a balanced and structured approach to AI governance. It urges boards to set clear values and standards — such as integrity, responsibility, fairness, and security — to guide decision-making and ensure AI use aligns with legal and ethical obligations.

CII emphasises that board leaders must actively guide their organisations toward ethical AI adoption.

The guidebook also explains how effective governance can build trust with stakeholders, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

It encourages regular audits, risk management protocols, and collaboration between AI experts, legal teams, and business leaders to ensure safe and beneficial AI use.