ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to host its 1st developer conference on Nov 6

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has announced to host its first-ever developer conference on November 6 here.

The day-long OpenAI DevDay event will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff.

The event will bring hundreds of developers from around the world together with the team at OpenAI to preview new tools and exchange ideas.

“Since launching our API in 2020, we’ve continuously updated it to include our most advanced models, making it easier than ever for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects with a simple API call,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Currently, over 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases — from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren’t possible before.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

However, the news of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI’s next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely to be revealed at the event.

Registration for the event will open in the coming weeks, with attendance to be capped at “hundreds” of developers, said OpenAI.

The company appears to on the path to profitability and may register $1 billion in revenue next year.

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has also launched a business-focused edition of the company’s AI-powered chatbot app, ChatGPT Enterprise, which will offer enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and much more.