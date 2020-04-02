Call of Duty game developer Activision announced that since the launch of Warzone it has banned over 50,000 cheaters.

The following concrete steps to combat cheaters have been outlined:

Our security teams monitor 24/7 to investigate data and identify potential infractions.

The teams review all possible cheats and hacks, this includes identifying use of aimbots, wallhacks and more.

We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.

For all reports that are received in-game, they are both analyzed and filtered based on key data.

Once investigations are complete, we will continue to work as quickly as possible to ban.

The banned players include those who used programmes to let them shoot impossible shots, known as aimbots and wallhacks that can let some shoot through walls.

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities. This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly,” the company said in a blogpost.

The company initially showed that 35,000 players were banned since launch, but that number was soon updated to 50,000 players as it’s currently listed on the site.

Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 30 million players milestone within 10 days of the game’s release across various platforms.

The game announced the arrival of a solo mode to its battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. It is available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

At the launch, Warzone only supported squads of three players. The solo mode will support 150 players, just like the squad’s version, for a total of 50 squads per match.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and Apex Legends has usual 100 per match. Apex Legends also introduced a limited time solo mode, but it is currently unavailable.

The free-to-play and cross platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. One does not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone.