C-DAC Kolkata launches 3D printing program for engineering students

On 27 January 2025, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Kolkata initiated a pioneering program aimed at imparting advanced 3D printing and manufacturing skills to engineering students from West Bengal and Bihar.

The ‘Finishing School Program on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Technology,’ launched at The Sonnet in Kolkata, will bridge the gap between knowledge acquired in colleges and the demand of the industry, equipping students with skills to succeed in emerging sectors like healthcare, automotive, and construction.

The program will train 16,000 engineering graduates and final-year students through full-time courses, and another 4,000 students will be covered through specialized boot camps.

C-DAC Kolkata aims at setting up eight advanced laboratories across the region, which come with collaborative environments where start-ups, SMEs, and large industries work together with students to produce product prototypes, cost analysis, and specifications on materials.

In addition to skill development, the initiative strongly advocates entrepreneurship by exposing industry stakeholders, providing job placement, and conducting a series of workshops seamlessly integrating academic learning with real-world applications.

A S Murty, Scientist ‘G’ and Director of C-DAC Kolkata, said that India’s 3D printing market is likely to reach $2.76 billion by 2026, with healthcare, construction, and automotive industries driving this growth. The demand for these industries calls for preparing students to handle mass customization and rapid production cycles.

Entrepreneurial training is integrated into the program to help the students develop the business acumen needed to begin their own ventures in additive manufacturing.

Tulika Pandey, Scientist ‘G’ and Group Coordinator at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, discussed the importance of the initiative at the event. She mentioned that it is high time to build an Indian skilled force capable of carrying out 3D printing and additive manufacturing while embracing Industry 4.0 in India.

The government allocated ₹50 crores to support the initiative aimed at making Eastern India, specifically Kolkata and Bihar, accessible to and cost-effective for additive manufacturing. She also underlined the importance of academia, industry, and government coming together to expedite India’s leadership in the global additive manufacturing market.

Pandey called for India to go beyond just designing products and to study materials, explore cost-effective innovations, and address affordable housing and tools for rural communities. The initiative, she argued, will create a platform for students to experiment, innovate, and collaborate with industries, bridging the gap between research and product development.

In addition to technical training, the program will develop multimedia-based educational content to ensure seamless learning across the eight laboratories. A centralized project monitoring web portal would also be there to facilitate and streamline the programme.

Another uniqueness of the program is in the preservation and focus on cultural and heritage issues. Students would be able to create and sell heritage-inspired products through 3D printing.

The organization, C-DAC Kolkata, has teamed up with various prominent institutions like MAKAUT, Nadia; Dr. B.C. Ray Engineering College, Durgapur; NIT Patna; and more for delivering sector-specific training.

It will thus be a bonanza not only for the students from West Bengal and Bihar but for the whole of northeastern states and even other adjoining states.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tapas Chakraborty MAKAUT spoke about how important this initiative is to the region. He outlined the challenges faced by engineering students, especially in securing internships in industries, and he called this program “a game changer for West Bengal, northeastern states, and surrounding states.”