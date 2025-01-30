Maharashtra gov & TEAM join hands for Asia’s biggest AI event in Mumbai

Mumbai is ready to host Asia’s largest AI event, the second edition of Mumbai Tech Week (MTW), from February 24 to March 1, 2025. This exciting collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) aims to solidify the city’s position as a hub for technological and artificial intelligence innovation.

After a successful inaugural event in 2024, which received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MTW 2025 promises to take the AI conversation to new heights.

Advertisement

With the event drawing attention from leaders across various sectors, including government, industry, and entertainment, Mumbai Tech Week will showcase how the city is evolving into an AI powerhouse.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to host MTW 2025 with the Government of Maharashtra, and the event is a testament to Mumbai’s dynamic ecosystem and its role as a major tech center,” said a TEAM spokesperson.

The Government of Maharashtra sees technology as key to the state’s continued growth, especially as Mumbai contributes 4 percent to India’s GDP. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of supporting talent, infrastructure, investment, and innovation to strengthen Mumbai’s standing as an AI leader.

“MTW 2025 will not only highlight AI developments but also offer actionable insights into its role in shaping the future of technology, governance, and society,” Fadnavis said.

The event will bring together an exceptional lineup of policymakers, industry leaders, and tech pioneers. Notable figures such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Fadnavis, will deliver keynote speeches.

Industry heavyweights like N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of Jio Star, and Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, will also share their perspectives on AI’s transformative potential.

In addition to these prominent names, tech leaders such as Arundhati Bhattacharya (Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India), Sandhya Devanathan (VP & Head, India, Meta), and Puneet Chandok (President, Microsoft India & South Asia) will delve into discussions around the role of AI in driving industry progress.

The event will also feature thought-provoking conversations on the intersection of AI with culture, creativity, and sports, with special appearances from figures in cricket and entertainment.

MTW 2025 will unfold in two phases. The first segment, from February 24 to 27, will feature satellite events across Mumbai, including workshops, hackathons, and interactive sessions aimed at encouraging hands-on learning and innovation.

From February 28 to March 1, the Jio World Convention Centre at BKC will become the focal point for the main event, where attendees can look forward to keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities.