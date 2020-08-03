Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as part of the Centre’s digital India initiative on Sunday launched ‘Bharat Air Fibre’ services at Akola in Maharashtra allowing the residents of Akola and Washim districts to get wireless internet connections on demand.

The air fibre service was inaugurated by Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Communications and IT.

BSNL is providing the “Bharat Air Fibre Services” through local business partners of BSNL from Akola and Washim districts and these services will give fastest internet connectivity in quick time, said an official statement.

The aim of these services is to provide wireless connectivity in the range of 20 km from the BSNL locations. It will help the customers at remote places as the state-owned telecom company comes with the cheapest services with the support of Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIPs).

“These services are special and different from other operators as BSNL is providing unlimited free voice calling,” it said.

The PSU will provide Bharat Air Fibre connectivity up to 100 mbps speed.