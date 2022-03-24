Bolt installs 10k EV charging points in India.

EV infrastructure provider Bolt on Thursday announced that it has installed 10,000 EV charging stations in India in six months.

Bolt is on track to deploy 1,00,000 charging points in the next six months by catering to demand coming from non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, among others.

With BOLT’s experience of making Bengaluru the first EV ready city in India, the top three cities that have seen the maximum usage of the startup’s EV charging station are Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad.

“Of the total 4,273 publicly available Bolt EV charging points in India, Bengaluru has the highest number installed in the country with 1,754 chargers followed by Delhi/NCR region at 663 and 347 in Hyderabad. Bolt has added more than 15,000 plus active users on the BOLT charging network up to February 2022 and over the last six months alone, the BOLT charging infrastructure has successfully powered 344 electric vehicles across India,” the company said in a statement.

An average of 1.57 hours are spent for charging an EV per every charging point.

Furthermore, the brand’s charging points across India have helped generate a passive income of Rs 64,000 cumulativery across India, with the overall average pricing recorded as Rs 26 per unit of electricity dispensed.

As a result, approximately 1,840.99 g/Km equivalent CO2 has been reduced through EVs, enabled through the Bolt network.

The overwhelming demand for a safe, reliable and affordable EV charging infrastructure combined with collaboration with other EV ecosystem players has helped fast track the startup’s goal.

In the last six months alone, more than 20 OEMs/EV ecosystem players such as SpareIt, Park+ and EV fleet solution providers have partnered with Bolt across India, the company claims.