Financial technology firm BharatPe on Friday appointed Suhail Sameer as Group President, to fortify its leadership team.

Suhail along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-Founder Ashneer Grover will have overall responsibility for building the organization, merchant network, business, and revenue.

“I am excited to welcome Suhail Sameer in his new role as the group president; looking forward to him leading us to 10 times growth from here on,” Grover said in a statement.

BharatPe claimed that it serves over 40 lakh merchants across 35 cities, and grew its business by 30 times in 2019. The company claims to have disbursed over 35,000 loans worth Rs 175 crore.

An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, Sameer is the first group president at BharatPe. He has an experience of working with consumer companies (like FMCG and retail) and consumer technology firms, and with institutional investors.

BharatPe said that at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sameer launched and scaled the multibrand fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business for the group.

“He also set up and led their consumer VC fund, RPSG Ventures. Additionally, he drove growth and portfolio decisions across many group companies,” the statement said.