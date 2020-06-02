Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has updated its series of TUF laptops and ROG series desktops in India. The company has launched two new laptops which include TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17.

The laptops come with the new 7 nanometer 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile processors. On the desktop end of things, the company is launching the Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15 desktops.

Among these two, the GA35 is the flagship desktop which features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.

A15 comes in Bonfire Black and Fortress Gray colours while A17 will be available in Fortress Gray.

Both the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 sport up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor which includes 8-cores and 16-threads. These are paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU (A15 only) or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (A17). These also feature IPS-level displays up to 144Hz (A15) or 120Hz (A17) both with adaptive sync to reduce lag, stuttering, and visual tearing.

The gaming laptops A15 and A17, priced at Rs 60,990 and Rs 62,990, respectively.

“ASUS TUF A15 and A17 are India’s first Ryzen 4000 series mobile-powered gaming laptops, addressing the aspirations of gamers and multitaskers who want to push their limits. Gaming is an important focus for ASUS and AMD, and we are pleased to strengthen our association further with the new TUF and ROG series,” Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Paired up with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti(A17) or GeForce RTX 2060 (A15 only) discrete GPU, both laptops can pump out reliably high frame rates in a wide range of popular games, claimed the company.

With support for up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, the A15 and A17 devices aim to handle everything from serious multitasking to multimedia rendering with speed.

The company also introduced ROG desktops GA15 and GA35, powered by AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Desktop Processor, at a starting price of Rs 65,990.

The ROG Strix GA15 is powered with up to a potent AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core CPU. It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti that pumps out reliably high frame rates for fast and fluid gaming.

ROG Strix GA35 is packed with an AMD Ryzen R9-3950X CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads.