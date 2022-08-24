ASUS launches six laptops to empower content creators in India

With the aim to meet the growing demands of content creators such as creative professionals, designers, vloggers, and artists, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched six new laptops in the Indian market. This creator series of ASUS is equipped with innovative designs and cutting-edge technologies that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience.

The Creator Series laptops include:

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Zenbook Pro 16X OLED ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED VivoBook Pro 15 OLED VivoBook Pro 16X OLED

Presenting the all new #ASUS Creator series laptops. Powered by latest processors, with up to 4K OLED display, high performance GPU and much more for all your creative needs. #ASUSIndia #YouAreTheEvolution #CreatorSeries #ASUSOLED #Intel #AMD #Nvidia — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) August 24, 2022

All the six laptops are powered by the latest 12th latest generation Intel Core processors coupled with NVIDIA graphic cards. The laptop price starts at Rs 67,990 and goes up to Rs 329,990.

Beside this the creator series laptops have OLED touchscreen displays having the validation of PANTONE to produce accurate colors, and cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 gamut visuals for a stunning viewing experience.

“The pandemic has acted as a further catalyst in this shift. These shifts have enabled the rise of content creators and knowledgeable professionals in the country. Therefore, to cater to India’s burgeoning content creator ecosystem, we are introducing the six new Creator Series laptops today,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, told IANS.

“We appreciate the optimistic response we receive from our consumers in India. Going forward, our focus is further to improve the customer journey and experience in the market. Therefore, we will continue to invest our resources and efforts to expand and enhance the consumer touchpoints,” Su said.

The newly launched laptops are now available on online and offline channels.