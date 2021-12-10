Snapchat collaborates with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for #KindnessChallenge

Snapchat users can join Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner in the new #KindnessChallenge on Spotlight. Spotlight is Snapchat’s new in-app entertainment platform for UGC content. The challenge shows you how to spread kindness and joy by doing something nice for your family, friends, and community.

Kim Kardashian West states: “When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better. I’m excited to partner with Snapchat to highlight their commitment to make Spotlight the kindest place on the internet. When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better.”

Snapchat’s Spotlight editorial team curates each Challenge on Spotlight and focuses on raising those trends that are inclusive, creative, positive, and engaging as opposed to the ones that were harmful and bad.

The Creators worldwide have a chance to get a share of the millions per month that are available for the top Spotlight Snaps.

The spotlight was made to entertain the community of Snapchat and clings to Snapchat’s values of putting people’s well-being first. The daily Spotlight story view time has multiplied by four times since it was launched in India in March 2021.

