Opposition parties challenge EC’s voter list revision in Supreme Court

The Congress, along with nine other opposition parties, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said on Monday.

The petitioners argue that the process is flawed, arbitrary, and likely to result in the removal of a large number of voters’ names from the voter list.

Advertisement

“We condemn the Election Commission’s move to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which is likely to disenfranchise millions of voters,” Khera said, adding “the entire opposition stands united against this anti-people exercise”.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on July 10.

The petitioners, including RJD MP Manoj Jha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, activist Yogendra Yadav, and the Association for Democratic Reforms, argue that the SIR process is violative of constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 21, 325, and 326.

The petitioners argue that the requirement of specific documents to prove citizenship is likely to disenfranchise genuine voters.

“The SIR process has an unreasonably short timeline, making it difficult for voters to comply with the requirements. The process will also disproportionately impact Muslims, Dalits, and poor migrant communities,” they said.

The petitioners have urged the court to intervene and stay the SIR process, arguing that it undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

The Association for Democratic Reforms has also filed a petition, stating that the SIR process is arbitrary and could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.