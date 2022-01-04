QuackQuack; one of the prime dating platform

It is the 21st century, and one thing hasn’t changed much, Indian society’s perception of live-in relationships. The concept of live-in relationships is still taboo.

Couples living together without marriage are often looked down upon by society. Although it will not be wrong to say that live-in relationships have transformed the way young people perceive marriage and cohabitation relationships.

The survey found that 85% of people in the 18-35 age group want live-in relationships to be considered as normal as any other type of relationship.

Divided thoughts on live-in relationships and marriage: They want to be in a live-in relationship with their partner or to-be partner, we received differing opinions from users in the 18-35 age group.

Among those below 30 years of age, 63% want to be in a live-in relationship because it will allow them to know their partners better.

While 55% above 30 years of age want to get married and settle down, considering that they are doing well professionally, and now want to take a step ahead in their personal lives.

Live-in relationships aren’t easy to pursue when you have an Indian family; 26.5% of the users see their family values. Only 17% above the age of 30 show a clear ticket to it and 12% below 30 hold a red flag.

Lifelong live-in relationships are better than marriage said those who are below 30: Only 28% below the age of 30 think that marriage is better than a lifelong live-in relationship, a higher number of women (32%) is likely to hold this view than men (24%).

When it comes to those above the age of 30, more than half, 62%, think that tying knots with one person is better than living forever without giving any official name to the relationship.

A live-in relationship is a compatibility test: A couple must know their compatibility before getting married; 46% of the users think that live-in relationships are one great way for couples to test their compatibility.

More time for career growth: A majority of women, 74.6%, among the 18-30 age group say that a live-in relationship can give them more time to focus on their careers. Responsibilities in a marriage may become an obstacle in their professional growth.

Ending a marriage can be a tough decision, especially in a society that still stigmatizes divorce. Meanwhile, moving out of a live-in relationship can be emotionally and physically exhausting but not legally. Among QuackQuack users, 69% have this view.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, said, “Even after the government has legalized live-in relationships, it seems that our society will take some time to accept it. We should not impose restrictions on this generation; they are intelligent enough to know what they want and brave enough to communicate it. Live-in relationship or marriage, the choice should solely be theirs. In my opinion, we better get ready to accommodate this change.”

