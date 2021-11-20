Google is bringing fix for update that erased major Pixel 6 feature

Google is bringing a fix for the update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6’s big features: the Magic Eraser tool says the American tech giant.

According to The Verge, one of the Pixel 6’s big features has been removed in the update to Google Photos: the Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos. If you are also among those whose Pixel downloaded the affected version (5.67, according to Android Central), fear not: Google says it’s working on a fix.

Alex Moriconi, a spokesperson of Google told The Verge that the company “identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly.” Google also stated that the issue didn’t affect everyone.

It was one of Google’s main selling points when it launched the phone around a month ago but the update seems to be no longer available.

(With inputs from ANI)