Fluttr Bridges Languages for Safe Online Dating

Fluttr has emerged as India’s pioneering vernacular dating app, setting the stage for a multilingual, secure, and inclusive dating experience tailored to users’ language preferences. This platform has made it possible for individuals to embark on their dating journey in their native tongue, breaking down the language barrier that often hinders meaningful connections.

Fluttr, available in English, Hindi, and Bengali, has grand plans to extend its linguistic embrace. Soon, it will introduce support for eight additional Indian languages, including those from the vibrant landscape of South India. This expansion means that users can seamlessly switch between app languages, allowing them to engage in conversations and interactions comfortably, no matter which part of India they hail from.

The app’s user interface undergoes a swift transformation, adapting itself to the user’s language of choice. This dynamic feature ensures that language becomes a bridge, not a barrier, in the world of dating. Fluttr is on a mission to unite hearts and minds, regardless of linguistic diversity.

Advertisement

Fluttr and safety concerns:

One of Fluttr’s standout features is its unwavering commitment to safety, with a special focus on the security of women users. To uphold this commitment, the app incorporates robust safety protocols, including Private Mode Messaging. This innovative tool safeguards chat data, ensuring that conversations remain confidential and secure between the two individuals engaged in conversation.

Notably, Fluttr strictly prohibits any form of screenshotting or screen recording. This is an essential measure to protect women’s profiles from unauthorized circulation and the potential threat of cyberstalking and bullying.

For those taking the leap into video calls, Fluttr has a unique Blur Filter feature. This function allows users to control the level of personal information they reveal to their chat partners. The app encourages individuals to unveil their identity only when they feel completely comfortable. This grants them a sense of empowerment and security.