Apple has announced a new repair program for iPad Air, giving a sigh of relief to all third-gen device users who were wondering how they were going to fix the device’s blank screen.

The tech giant has acknowledged the issue on its support page and it is now decided to extend the recall and replacement program for the 2019 iPad Air globally.

As per the company, a limited number third-gen iPad Air models may permanently go blank “under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.”

Affected customers can go to Apple Authorized Service Provider to get the issue fixed free of charge (only if the Company determines that your device is qualified for the repair program).

The repair program covers third-gen iPad Airs manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 only. The programme is applicable for the devices purchased in the same country and within two years after its first retail.

