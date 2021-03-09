Apple, which started assembling the iPhone 11 series in India, is all set to produce iPhone 12 series in India for the local customers, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Despite its launch in October last year, the iPhone 12 contributed significantly towards the rise of Apple in the festive quarter (October-December period) in the country, according to market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Apple registered over 60 per cent growth (on-year) in its India business in the full year 2020 while for the festive quarter, the growth was an impressive 100 per cent (YoY) and iPhone 12 contributed significantly towards it.

“With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to its Apple’s prospects,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

On the domestic sales front, Apple has been riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 11, XR and then iPhone 12. During the festive quarter of 2020, Apple for the first time, witnessed doubling its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4 per cent.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12 in India.

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, Apple had a very good 2020 for iPhone shipments, having almost doubled it over 2019.

“Now with plans to manufacture iPhone 12 in India, this will certainly help Apple in continuing last year’s momentum in 2021 as well,” Singh told IANS.

For the first time, iPhone 12 models utilise 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including the new camera, Taptic Engine, and MagSafe, as well as Apple’s MagSafe accessories. Along with this, Apple’s suppliers in India are now utilising solar and wind energy for their needs.

iPhone 12 comes with 5G technology, features the fastest A14 Bionic chip, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, advanced computational photography and a sophisticated flat-edge design with Ceramic Shield front cover, offering four times better drop performance.

Indian government is keen on supporting Apple and other global giant manufacturers to use India not just as a manufacturing hub but also as an exporter. The Indian government has been reaching out to companies to that are looking to expand in the continent or trying to shift from China.