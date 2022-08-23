Apple may launch iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 in September event

Tech giant Apple is all set to hold its annual September event.

The tech giant is expected to launch at least 4 new iPhones — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (not Mini), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is speculated that Apple will launch Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will probably be the marquee product unveilings at Apple’s September event, there could be different declarations, including an iOS 16 release date and that’s only the tip of the iceberg, MacRumors revealed.

These are the gadgets that Apple might launch at September event.

iPhone 14 series

As indicated by MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are supposed to include 50% more memory, further developed battery duration, a better Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded frot camera with auto focous, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are supposed to highlight “pill and hole punch” shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

Airpods Pro 2

According to the sources, Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that with self-adaptive noise cancellation, better perfromance and improved power consumption.

Apple Watch Series 8

Three new Apple Watch models are likewise expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-gen Apple Watch SE, and a new “Pro” Apple Watch model. In a Twitter string, a client said that not exclusively will the cutting edge Apple Watch accompany similar designs as its predecessor, however that it will likewise not accompany any new sensors. The useradditionally asserted that there will be no titanium varriant of the watch and that all things considered, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours,

New Macs and iPads

If the reports are true, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro.

Apple event is likely to take place on September 7.

(inputs from ANI)