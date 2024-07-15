Apple approves first PC emulator for iOS to run classic games

Tech giant Apple has approved the first PC emulator for the iOS ecosystem to run classic software and games.

The iPhone maker approved ‘UTM SE’ after initially rejecting and banning it from being notarised for third-party app stores in the European Union (EU).

The app is now available for free for iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS.

It can run run classic software and old-school games for Windows, Mac OS 9, and Linux on your iPhone.

“We are happy to announce that UTM SE is available (for free) on iOS and visionOS App Store (and coming soon to AltStore PAL),” the app posted on X social media platform.

“Shoutouts to AltStore team for their help and to Apple for reconsidering their policy,” it added.

It supports both VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems.

It emulates x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures and run pre-built machines or “create your own configuration from scratch”.

The app is built from QEMU, a powerful and widely used emulator.