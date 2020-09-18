Tech giant Apple on Friday announced that its exclusive online store in India will be launched on September 23. The online store will offer Apple’s full range of products along with an online support facility for the customers.

The launch of the store is interesting as it collides with country’s festive season. Earlier, a Bloomberg report had said that the Cupertino-based was working to launch its own online store before Diwali.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!,” said TimCook in a tweet.

The Apple India store will be company’s 38th online store worldwide. The store will have online Apple Specialists who will help customers with anything from custom-configuring any Mac to setting up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

As per media reports, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart to be its on-ground fulfillment partner.

With financing options and available trade-in programme, the Apple Store Online offers a range of affordability options. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

Apple devices have been sold via e-commerce stores like Amazon and Flipkart. But with its own online store being launched, the company will be able to give a controlled experience of its devices and services.

Keeping the health and well-being of Apple’s teams, customers, and communities in mind, Apple said that all orders from its online store will ship with contactless delivery in 24-72 hours from the date of purchase of all premium and new products, including the ones (Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air 2020) launched earlier this week.

Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer’s door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 20 years, and the company’s ongoing investment and innovation support almost 900,000 jobs across the country.