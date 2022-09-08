Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max out with new design after 5 years

American tech giant Apple on September 7, unveiled the much awaited iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has come up with a fresh design change this year fro its 14 “Pro” lineup, as this time notch is replaced by a cutout, Apple named it Dynamic Island, marking the first significant display design change since 2017 launched iPhone X.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were hailed as the “most innovative pro lineup” by Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch.

Both these smartphones are available in 6.1 and 6.7 inch sizes and powered by the brand new A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display, include a new pill-shaped notch that houses Face ID, a selfie camera, and privacy indications.

Bothe devices will offer a 120HZ Super Retina XDR OLED display panel with max brightness of 1000 nits.

This time, Apple has moved the proximity sensor behind the display, and notifications now animatedly emerge from the cutout. This feature give users an option to manage notifications and alerts by only tapping around the pill-shaped notch, Apple refers to this technology as the Dynamic Island.

Apple replaced the 12-megapixel camera sensor with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, the triple rear camera setup enhances low-light photography. It sports a 24mm focal length, and a quad-pixel sensor.

The cinematic style in video mode may now shoot in 4K resolution at both 30 and 24 frames per second.

Both smartphones come with fast charging support, and can fuel 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have starting prices of USD 999 and USD 1,099. On September 9, they will be available for preorder, and on September 16, they will be sold in stores.