Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 Pro may come with a smaller notch, repositioned front camera and earpiece, while other changes might be minimal.

Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with these modifications. Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the same design change, reported MacRumors.

The alleged iPhone 13 Pro mockup, which is presumably based on leaked design drawings that frequently circulate among case manufacturers and others well ahead of Apple’s official unveiling, also shows the front-facing camera moved to the left side of the notch, a change compared to its current location to the right side of the notch.

Mac Otakara has also shared specific dimensions of the notch for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro, demonstrating how much the notch is expected to shrink, according to the report.

Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the mockup suggests the 2021 Pro iPhone will feature a notch that is 5.35 mm in height vs. 5.30 mm and 26.80 mm in width, down from 34.83 mm. Visually, the notch will be smaller in width but will be slightly taller.

As per rumoured specs iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are to come with a ProMotion 120Hz display and the entire lineup is expected to feature a faster A15 chip, improved cameras and new colours, including matte black.

Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 69,990 and that can go till Rs 1,49,990 for the top model.