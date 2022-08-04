Apple iPadOS 16 likely to makes its debut in October

Tech giant Apple is wanting to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October, showing that the iPad software will not make its debut alongside by iOS 16 in September as it typically does.

Apple has been fostering a new multitasking feature for the iPad called Stage Manager, with the option intended to offer a more Mac-like multi-window performing multiple tasks experience, citing Bloomberg, MacRumors reported.

The postponed launch of iPadOS 16 is supposed to be incompletely because of the execution of Stage Manager, as Apple is as yet sorting out bugs. A delayed launch will permit Apple to dedicate additional opportunity to fix and finish iOS 16, and afterward the Apple can move to dealing with iPadOS 16.

Stage Manager is restricted to the M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and it isn’t accessible on more older iPads, which has caused some controversy. Apple keeps up with that it is difficult to offer an adequate multitasking experience on more established iPads.

Since Apple split iPadOS into its own OS in 2019, iPadOS launch have generally been attached to iOS release, with software updates for the iPhone and the iPad launching simultaneously.

The postponed in iPadOS 16 launch will mark a takeoff from Apple’s standard release plans. Presenting iPadOS 16 in October implies the product will be coordinated to send off nearer to new iPads, the report said.

The tech giant is fostering a new M2 version of the iPad Pro with a M2 chip, and an entry level iPad that includes a USB-C port, the two of which are supposed to make debut later this year.

(inputs from IANS)