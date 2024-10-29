Apple introduces new iMac with M4 chip, powerful features

Apple on Monday announced the new iMac, featuring the powerful M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, along with a nano-texture display option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity — in a strikingly thin design.

According to the tech giant, with M4, iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to iMac with M1.

The new iMac is available in an array of beautiful new colours, and the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display offers a new nano-texture glass option. iMac features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and colour-matched accessories that include USB-C.

Starting at Rs 134,900, with 16GB of unified memory, the new iMac is available to pre-order, with availability beginning November 8.

“iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colours that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac,” he added.

iMac with M4 handles more intense workloads like photo editing and gaming up to 2.1x faster than iMac with M1. This also enables a smoother gameplay experience in titles like the upcoming Civilization VII. The new iMac comes standard with 16GB of faster unified memory — configurable up to 32GB. The Neural Engine in M4 is now over 3x faster than on iMac with M1, making it the world’s best all-in-one for AI, and accelerating the pace at which users can get things done, said Apple.

A new 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View makes video calls even more engaging. Center Stage keeps everyone perfectly centered on a video call — great for families gathered on FaceTime.

The new iMac with M4 is designed with the environment in mind, with 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the stand, and 100 percent recycled gold plating, tin soldering, and copper in multiple printed circuit boards.