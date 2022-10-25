Android 12L update available for Microsoft Surface Duo, Duo 2

To strengthen connections between the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, Microsoft has begun rolling out Android 12L to those devices.

The first step in developing a strong link to Windows, according to Microsoft, it is aligning visual languages for fundamental system components across Windows and Android.

The Surface Duo’s similar iconography, colours, and user interface (UI) elements make it feel comfortable and like a natural part of the larger Windows ecosystem.

Users of Android 12L can personalise their experience by applying colour schemes throughout the device based on their chosen wallpaper.

As part of the OS update, the Duo will receive four new wallpapers that coordinate with the updated Windows desktop backgrounds and offer customisable accent colour settings, bringing the vibrancy of Windows to Android.

With a revamped UI that adjusts to a user’s wallpaper, feels more sensitive to touch with fluid animations, and comes with more accessibility options, the 12L delivers a more individualised, responsive, and inclusive experience.

New conversation widgets are also included in Android 12 for keeping in touch with loved ones.

With a more open UI design, contrast improvements, and new visibility capabilities like magnification, brightness adjustment, and colour management, the update further improves accessibility.

The 12L’s new privacy dashboard tracks app usage of the camera, microphone, and location.

(inputs from IANS)