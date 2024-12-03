Ambuja Cements partners Finland-based Coolbrook towards Net Zero goals

In a bid to achieve its Net Zero goals, Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Finland-based technology and engineering company Coolbrook.

As part of the partnership, Ambuja will implement Coolbrook’s proprietary RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology to significantly reduce its fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions.

By harnessing renewable electricity for zero carbon high-temperature process heating, Ambuja Cements will significantly reduce its fossil fuel dependence.

Advertisement

“Our strategic partnership with Coolbrook is exciting as it is a testament to our commitment to Net Zero targets. This move further strengthens our industry leadership in sustainability. We continuously seek out innovations which drive efficiency and decarbonisation across our cement manufacturing value chain,” Adani Group Cement Business CEO Ajay Kapur said.

“Leveraging our Adani Group’s green power generation capabilities, we will be able to reduce fossil fuel dependence, costs, and emissions, ultimately delivering the best value for our stakeholders,” Kapur added.

The RDH technology utilises mechanical energy to generate high temperatures using green power at highly competitive rates. The process can replace/minimise fossil fuels used for reaching high temperatures in cement kiln precalciner, crucial for cement manufacturing and multiple other applications.

“Ambuja Cements’ strong commitment to sustainability and leadership position in renewable energy makes them an ideal partner for us to expand our offerings and drive the global energy transition,” Coolbrook CEO Joonas Rauramo said.

Being a carbon-free process, it can significantly reduce emissions from the use of conventional fuels in a cement plant.

This technology further advances Ambuja Cements’ industry leadership in driving decarbonisation across its cement manufacturing process. This will complement Ambuja Cements’ target of improving AFR to 28 per cent and achieving green power of 60 per cent by 2028, said the company.

Ambuja Cements, with its subsidiaries, has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 89 MTPA with 22 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 21 cement grinding units across the country.