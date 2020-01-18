Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is all set to begin from tomorrow (January 19), but for the Prime members it kicked off from today onwards starting from 12pm. The sale will go on till January 22 wherein it is offering several smartphones across wide price range at discounted price and offers.

Although the list of exciting offers on smartphones is long, for now, we have managed to shortlist a few smartphones from different price ranges that are being sold at a decent price cut.

OnePlus 7T is be available at Rs 34,999, down from Rs 37,999 during the sale.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is listed for Rs 15,999, customers looking forward to buy it can save straight Rs 2000.

Budget phone Xiaomi Mi A3 is getting sold at Rs 11,999, straight down from its usual price tag of Rs 14,999.

The Oppo F11 is one of the devices that is listed with massive discount on it. The smartphone has been put up on sale for Rs 13,990, down from its fancy price tag of Rs 23,990.

Apple lovers can pick company’s iPhone XR model for Rs 42,900 for its 64 GB variant.

Meanwhile, Samsung fans can grab deals on Galaxy M40 and Galaxy M20 for Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively. Normally, Galaxy M40 costs around Rs 20,000.

The four-day sale will include exciting discounts, bundled offers, and payment offers. SBI credit card holders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant