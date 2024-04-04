OnePlus launches new AI Eraser image editing feature for its smartphones

Global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) Eraser image editing feature for its smartphones.

Starting this month, the feature will be rolled out gradually to OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4, the company said.

“As OnePlus’ first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionise the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches,” Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

He also mentioned that the company plans to introduce more AI features this year.

With AI Eraser users will be able to select and remove unwanted objects within images from the Photo Gallery.

After the user highlights certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image, the underlying AI analyses the selected area and automatically generates a replacement background that blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image, the company explained.

“All OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs, and we will continue to invest heavily in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that move us closer to our vision for a more convenient future for all,” said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OnePlus.