Amazon cuts Covid paid time off to 7 days after new norms

Tech giant Amazon is cutting paid leave time for US front-line workers who test positive for Covid-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus.

According to a company notice sent to employees, which was viewed by CNBC, all US-based Amazon workers who test positive for Covid-19 and those required to quarantine will now be eligible for one week, or up to 40 hours, of paid leave.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the policy change, the report said.

The e-commerce giant initially offered up to two weeks of pay for any employees diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed into quarantine, but shortened paid leave to 10 days, in line with earlier guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company said it was adjusting its policy after “reviewing the newly released guidance” from the CDC, which halved isolation requirements for asymptomatic people to five days.

The updated recommendations also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.