Global PC brand Acer Acer today unveiled its newest gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for portable gaming.

The laptop that features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is available at Acer Online Store and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The new Nitro 5 brings together Thin Bezel design, CoolBoost Technology, high CPU performance, immersive graphics, AI acceleration, and top-of-the-line wired and wireless connectivity to help users focus, create, and connect at new levels.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processors which “offers truly outstanding performance for the price and shows our deep collaboration with Intel to deliver the best for the Indian gamers,” Goel added.

Acer launched this very same machine days back with the Ryzen 5600H series processor but this one is powered by Intel’s H-series chip. Acer Nitro 5 starts from Rs 69,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and Amazon.

“Acer Nitro series gaming comes with a rich legacy of offering powerful gaming performance and latest technology and patented cooling technology at value price points,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Gamers can have blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time with a screen-to-body ratio of 80 per cent with narrow 7.02mm bezels.

The laptop is powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for ultra-portable gaming and is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The new Nitro 5 comes with Planet 9 access. It is an eSports platform filled with a community of like-minded gamers from aspiring eSports athletes to hardcore professionals.