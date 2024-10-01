Women’s College: The propeller behind empowering the students of today

Women’s College, Calcutta, under its Ninety Day programme for holistic development of all the stakeholders and society at large, is conducting seminars, workshops, hands-on training, social outreach programme.

Prof. Anupama Chowdhury, principal of the college, said, “Women’s College, Calcutta, believes in holistic development through a hand-holding approach. Happiness lies only in mutual growth and inclusivity.” A scholar par excellence, Prof. Chowdhury is taking an active interest in fulfilling the dream of the founder who had set up the college for the emancipation of women in 1937.

A five-day audio-visual workshop was organised by the postgraduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication on and from 13 September. Eminent media personnel including Ms Moupia Nandy (Kolkata TV), Mr Ayan Bhattacharya (News 18 Bangla), Mr Saptarshi Som (News 18 Bangla), Dr Manas Pratim Das (All India Radio), Ms Arunima Ghosh ( actress and RJ), Mr Arindam Dutta (News 18 Bangla) and Mr Bhaskar Protim Moitra ( cinematographer) were a part of the workshop. Dr Biswajit Das coordinated the workshop and provided hands-on training to the participants.

The mid-year national seminar of Bengal Economic Association (Bangiya Arthaniti Parishad) in collaboration with Women’s College, Calcutta was hosted by the college on 21 September and was a grand success. Around 170 participants from across the state and districts representing different universities and academic institutions of pan-India repute took part in the day-long programme.

On 24 September, the undergraduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication observed World Bollywood Day and raised awareness of the masses related to social causes, justice, and gender sensitisation through debates, quiz competitions, photography exhibitions, skits and media training.

Women’s College, Calcutta’s Bastra Bank, in collaboration with NSS, took a unique initiative to distribute clothes to the nearby slum dwellers on 25 September. The college offers vocational training and imparts education to the children of economically challenged families in the slums around the year.

On 30 September, the Department of Food and Nutrition opened a diet counselling centre at the College. It was inaugurated by Professor Santa Dutta ( De), Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University. This unit will primarily cater to the needs of the students and provide dietary suggestions to underprivileged women and would-be mothers.

The nutrition counselling section will also look after the nutrition of the students and other stakeholders of both the college and nearby areas. Organically grown vegetables in the kitchen garden of the college will be used to provide healthy food to a few underprivileged elderly persons.

Women’s College, Calcutta, is considered one of the finest academic institutions in the city and has taken a pledge to provide the best education to the students along with their complete psychological development and social behaviour so that they can become useful members of society.