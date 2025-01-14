Role of AI in promoting sustainable practices in IT

The Information Age has undeniably revolutionised human lives, but it hasn’t come without its environmental impact. Data centres consume vast amounts of energy, and electronic waste is a growing concern. However, within the very technology driving this digital age lies a powerful solution: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI‘s ability to analyse vast datasets and identify patterns makes it a game-changer for promoting sustainable practices in IT. Here’s how this emerging technology is transforming the IT landscape into a greener one:

Optimising energy consumption:

Data centers are energy-intensive facilities. The European Commission’s Joint Research Centre has spotted around 7 per cent of the world’s electricity consumption in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). AI could aid in this by analysing and predicting energy usage dynamics. It enables active cooling control systems and planning of server loads in response to anticipated demand, enhancing overall energy efficiency. Consider how artificial intelligence is being utilised by firms such as Google and DeepMind, which deploy cooling systems that change based on historical and meteorological data to cut energy costs associated with operating data centres.

Enhancing resource management:

IT infrastructure pertains to the combination of hardware and software resources in a more advanced structure. AI systems can study trends and discover redundancies in patterns of usage. This ensures optimal distribution of resources, thus conserving energy and increasing the useful life of already existing devices. Moreover, AI can also assist in forecasting equipment breakdowns so that failure can be avoided and scheduled shutdowns are not necessary. This not only decreases the generation of standby power but also reduces the carbon footprint of replacing working equipment that no longer suits the user’s needs.

Greening software development:

AI is recognised for its ability to contribute to the environmental impact of the software development lifecycle. For instance, AI’s ability to scan through the code to identify bugs, inaccuracies and memory leaks, can enable the development of optimally designed software applications that consume less memory and other computing resources and, as a result, energy.

Also, AI may facilitate the improvement of software testing processes which could effectively minimise the amount of physical computers required to perform the same tasks and thus reduce costs on power consumption. The importance of green software development practices is stressed by the ‘Digital India’ initiative of the Indian government, which places much emphasis on the prospects of AI in this regard.

Building sustainable supply chains:

The impact of IT on the environment is not limited to the data centres alone. The entire cycle that includes and is not limited to sourcing materials, manufacturing, and the e-waste disposal phase, needs attention. AI can assist greatly in resolving these sourcing and procurement issues and aid sourcing responsibly. Based on data that indicates a material’s origin and the processing method, AI is able to detect conflict minerals or other environmentally destructive practices within the sources. Subsequently, all such sources are avoided by the company.

Despite its potential, AI implementation requires careful consideration. The training and operation of AI models themselves can have an environmental footprint. Additionally, ethical concerns around data privacy and bias need to be addressed.

The key lies in fostering responsible development and deployment of AI solutions. By focusing on energy-efficient hardware and algorithms, along with ensuring data privacy and security, we can ensure AI becomes a true force for good in the IT sector’s journey towards sustainability.

In conclusion, AI is not just a technological marvel; it’s a powerful tool for building a greener future for IT. By harnessing its analytical prowess and optimisation capabilities, we can significantly reduce the environmental impact of technology while paving the way for a more sustainable digital world.

The writer is co-founder and director, Growing Pro Technologies