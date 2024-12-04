Ramsar sites: Vital wetlands in need of urgent conservation

A Ramsar site is any wetland area listed under the Ramsar Convention, which aims to conserve wetlands and promote the sustainable use of their natural resources. Established in 1971, this international treaty is the only global agreement focused exclusively on a single ecosystem. Currently, it includes 168 member countries dedicated to preserving wetlands through wise use, designating ‘Wetlands of International Importance,’ and collaborating on transboundary management. As of 2015, over 2,100 Ramsar sites have been designated, covering more than 208 million hectares, highlighting their ecological importance and the numerous benefits they provide to both the environment and communities.

Wetlands are defined under the Ramsar Convention as areas that are either seasonally or permanently saturated with water. This includes a variety of ecosystems, such as inland wetlands (like lakes, rivers, and marshes) and coastal wetlands (including mangroves, estuaries, and coral reefs).

Unfortunately, wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate, with estimates indicating that over 64 per cent of the world’s wetlands have been lost since 1900. The primary drivers of this degradation include agricultural expansion, water diversion for irrigation and urban development, and infrastructure projects in vulnerable regions.

Conserving Ramsar sites is critical not only for biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on these ecosystems. Wetlands provide essential services, such as water purification, flood protection, and habitat for wildlife. The Ramsar Convention is actively working to reverse the trends of wetland loss and degradation by promoting policies that integrate wetland conservation into land use planning, raising public awareness of the benefits wetlands offer, and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors. This collaboration aims to secure significant investments for wetland management and conservation.

India is a proud participant in the Ramsar Convention, having signed on 1 February 1982. Currently, the country boasts 80 Ramsar sites, making it the nation with the highest number of Ramsar sites in South Asia. Among these, the Sundarbans stand out as the largest Ramsar site, while Chilika Lake and Keoladeo National Park are recognised as India’s first Ramsar sites. Notably, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar sites in the country, showcasing the region’s rich wetland diversity.

To protect these vital ecosystems, it is crucial for individuals, communities, and governments to take action. Public awareness campaigns can highlight the importance of wetlands, while community involvement in conservation projects can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility. Local policies that promote sustainable agricultural practices and limit urban sprawl into wetland areas are essential for safeguarding these ecosystems. Additionally, financial resources should be directed towards wetland conservation initiatives, ensuring that both public and private sectors are engaged in these efforts.

2 February is celebrated as International Wetlands Day, commemorating the signing of the Ramsar Convention and serving as a reminder of the ongoing need for wetland conservation. As we strive to protect Ramsar sites, it is vital to recognise their irreplaceable role in maintaining ecological balance, supporting biodiversity, and sustaining livelihoods. The responsibility lies with all of us to advocate for and engage in the conservation of these crucial ecosystems for future generations.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.