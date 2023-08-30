Meta launches new WhatsApp app for Mac users

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users with a group calling feature which will connect with up to eight people on video calls and 32 people on audio calls.

The company had introduced the similar experience for Windows desktop users earlier this year.

“With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. They can join a group call after it’s started, see call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, the app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen.

They can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat and can view more of the chat history.

When using WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption.

The new app is available to download now from WhatsApp.com and coming soon to the App Store, the company said.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has announced that users can now create a group on WhatsApp without needing a name for it.

This feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

It is useful when “you need to create a group in a hurry, or you don’t have a group topic in mind”, said Meta.

Unnamed groups of up to 6 participants will now be dynamically named based on who is in a group, it announced.