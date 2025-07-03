From ground to galaxy: IIT Mandi’s foldable tech aims for space

In the quiet Himalayan town of Mandi, innovation is making remarkable strides in shaping the future of science and technology. At the heart of this are researchers like Subhamoy Sen, Abhishek Bharadwaj and others from IIT Mandi who are pushing the frontiers of structural engineering, developing deployable, shock-absorbing systems that may one day support interplanetary exploration.

While these researchers represent a growing wave of scientific talent ready to push the boundaries of knowledge, the heart of their research consists of tensegrity structures. Lightweight, flexible, compact and resilient, these structures are remarkably efficient in absorbing shock, qualities that make them perfect for both terrestrial and extraterrestrial applications.

Advertisement

The researchers under the guidance of Dr Subhamoy Sen recently achieved a notable milestone- the successful numerical deployment of a tensegrity-based utility bridge after a long research period of almost seven years. Addressing real deployment concerns like buckling, cable entanglement, and strut collision, the research showcased a novel deployment strategy for a bridge that’s not only foldable but structurally sound under real-world loading conditions. Talking to The Statesman, Subhamoy Sen briefly outlined what tensegrity means, stating, “Tensegrity = Tension + integrity. This structure type is otherwise a collapsible structure unless the strings in it are properly prestressed (pulled). Once tensioned, the structure takes the form and starts withstanding loads. Without tension in the cable, it will collapse. So you can see tension in the cables is what gives integrity to the structure, and so is the name.”

Advertisement

However, their vision does not just end there. Inspired by the success of their deployable bridge, the research group has extended the same principles to conceptualise a planetary lander, called the Tensegrity Lander. This compact, self-deploying structure, designed to be packed flat inside a spacecraft, can self-deploy upon touchdown and survive the harsh conditions of extraterrestrial environments, offering a low-cost, low-risk alternative to traditional landing systems. The research team had conducted early simulation-based testing, which indicates that it can survive drops from up to 15 meters. What makes the Tensegrity Lander particularly attractive is its adaptive and self-reconfiguring nature. Conceptualised in such a way that by adjusting cable tensions, this tensegrity drop lander can absorb impacts of varying severity and adapt to different surface terrains while at the same time housing a payload of 70kg without creating any problem. Researchers at IIT Mandi’s i4s Laboratory are now charting a path towards fulfilling their vision of turning theoretical insight into engineering solutions, “Our goal is to build a lander that’s lightweight, resilient, and ready for the unknown,” said Dr Sen, “What started as bridge research has turned into a platform for interplanetary innovation.”