India’s Tech Sector to hit $350 Billion in 5 years, says Raksha Mantri at IIT Mandi Foundation Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised on the rapidly expanding technological landscape in India, projecting that the sector would reach USD 300-350 billion in the next five years. In his address at the 16th Foundation Day of IIT Mandi, the Union Minister while highlighting the country’s remarkable progress, noted India’s emergence as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 1.25 lakh startups and 110 unicorns.

“India’s technological sector is growing at an unprecedented pace, and the opportunities for young innovators are boundless,” Singh stated. He encouraged the students of IIT Mandi to not only embrace technological advancements but to also become the “disruptors” who lead the charge in creating groundbreaking technologies. He stressed that the biggest challenge today is not just adapting to rapidly changing technologies, but pioneering new ones that shape the future.

The defence minister also highlighted India’s rising prominence as a global leader in fields like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and digital technologies. He praised IIT Mandi for its outstanding contributions to the nation’s technological and scientific advancements, emphasising the institution’s role in driving innovation and research. Furthermore, he urged the students to focus on emerging areas such as AI-driven warfare, indigenous AI chip development, and cybersecurity, areas crucial for India’s national security.

In line with the country’s growing digital economy, Singh underscored India’s success in developing its telecom sector, now the second-largest in the world, and the establishment of global standards in digital transactions with initiatives like UPI. He called for further contributions from IIT Mandi in fostering the nation’s defence capabilities, particularly in creating homegrown technological solutions for defence and national security.

The Union minister also shared India’s strides in defence self-reliance, highlighting that India has achieved 88 per cent self-sufficiency in ammunition production, with defence exports reaching Rs 23,000 crore in 2023-24. “Our target is to reach Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029,” he remarked. He emphasised the importance of students from IIT Mandi actively contributing to this vision, ensuring that India’s technological advancements also strengthen its defence sector.

As the country prepares for the future, Singh inspired the students by asking them to embrace the principles of “Initiate, Improve, and Transform” to contribute to India’s development, particularly as the country aspires to be fully developed by 2047. He spoke of the importance of courage and persistence in addressing national challenges through technology and innovation, encouraging the students to take bold steps in shaping new paradigms in technological progress.

The defence minister also spoke of the “Indian Dream,” emphasising that this is a time for India to redefine the global landscape with its achievements. He motivated the students to aim high, set ambitious goals, and pursue their careers with determination, as their efforts would leave a lasting impact on the country’s future.

To further enhance the academic ecosystem, he inaugurated two new buildings—the Guidance & Counselling Centre and the Centre for Continuing Education—both designed to support the holistic development of students, faculty, and researchers.

“These new centres will play a pivotal role in advancing the institution’s contributions to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and management, helping to foster the next generation of innovators and leaders,” he added.