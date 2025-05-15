Fight Asthma with facts

“No doctor, please don’t recommend an inhaler. Is there something else we can use instead?”

“But why?”

“It can be addictive, and we don’t want our child to become dependent on it at such a young age.”

The conversation isn’t rare, rather, it’s a very common request that doctors hear quite often. Numerous myths and misconceptions are associated with asthma management, and this, in turn, leads to delayed treatments and further complications. Despite being one of the most effective treatment solutions, inhalers are still met with hesitation and stigma.

As World Asthma Day was recently observed, Fortis Hospital Anandapur hosted an insightful session in order to break the myths around asthma and encourage early diagnosis. Aligning with this year’s global theme ‘Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All’, the event served as a platform to increase awareness of the significance of equitable access to inhaled therapies as a key step towards better respiratory health outcomes.

The event featured eminent pulmonologists from the hospital, including Dr Sushmita Roychowdhury, Director, Pulmonology; Dr Sivaresmi Unnithan, Consultant, Pulmonology; Dr Hindol Dasgupta, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Dr Subhajit Sen, Consultant, Pulmonology. Dr Kalyan Rudra, the chairman of the Pollution Control Board, also attended the session, emphasising the need for a cleaner and greener environment for better respiratory conditions.

The event commenced with a simple explanation of asthma and its symptoms. Asthma can happen when someone is allergic to certain triggers – dust, cold wind, strong smell and even laughter in some cases. “Some people have a genetic predisposition making them more likely to experience symptoms whenever they come in contact with a certain trigger,” said Dr Sushmita in conversation with The Statesman. Highlighting the symptoms, she further added, “For instance, when exposed to a strong smell, a person’s airway can become unnaturally tight. The muscles around them constrict, and the excess production of mucus blocks the passage of air, resulting in the patients complaining of persistent cough, chest tightness, and sometimes wheezing and shortness of breath.” However, she further claimed that the symptoms are not present all the time, and they can be episodic. Sometimes the patients are completely asymptomatic, but exposure to triggers can abruptly lead to breathlessness.

The session also debunked the common misconceptions surrounding inhalers. Speaking to The Statesman, Dr Unnithan stated, “Many people fear that inhalers are addictive, which is untrue. In fact, patients stop taking inhalers once they feel better, which would not be the case if they were addictive. But as a doctor, I would recommend taking inhalers regularly even if they are symptomless. This is because even if it subsides, the inflammation continues. Inhalers are the only way to manage this chronic inflammation.” She also pointed out that asthma is not necessarily a childhood disease and that there can be a new onset of asthma after the age of 40-50, especially among smokers. She further stressed that early diagnosis is crucial and advised that those with persistent coughing or wheezing after respiratory infection must consult a pulmonologist or even a general physician.

Throughout the session, the group of doctors advocated for self-monitoring as a key aspect of asthma management. They encouraged patients to have an asthma action plan, which requires patients to know their triggers and situations. They need to know their medications as well and take them accordingly. A Peak Flow Meter was showcased in the session that helps patients monitor their lung function at home. It’s a simple device that can provide early warnings before a potential asthma attack. Additionally, the doctors echoed the crucial role of the Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) in diagnosing asthma.

The event came to an end with doctors outlining the key preventive measures. “Do not think you are lesser because you are asthmatic. Lifestyle changes help reduce triggers and instead will control your asthma better. You should know your triggers, take your inhalers properly and regularly, take the influenza vaccine every year, and if symptoms are getting worse, see your doctors and lead a full life,” Dr Sushmita concluded.