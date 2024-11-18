City nurse saves life on a flight

At a mid-flight medical emergency, Doli Biswas, chief nursing officer of Fortis Hospital Anandapur, Kolkata, has set an example by demonstrating remarkable situational awareness and medical proficiency. Her quick response to the situation and emergency preparedness played a crucial role in saving a passenger’s life.

The incident took place in a flight at Delhi T3, IGI Airport on 11 November around 2:35 a.m. when the flight was about to take off. Suddenly, an urgent announcement was made from the cabin crew demanding immediate medical assistance for a passenger having health issues. Ms Biswas, along with two young doctors who were on board, responded to the call. Upon reaching, Ms Biswas found out that the passenger, who was drenched in sweat and had weak pulse and clammy skin, was diabetic and had pain in the upper abdomen. Suspecting a hypoglycemic episode, Ms Biswas, with her medical colleagues, administered sugar water and an antacid, stabilising the passenger initially.

However, before the flight could take off, the situation worsened within minutes as the passenger’s pulse became faint, showing further signs of distress. Doli Biswas acted immediately on the matter and administered sorbitrate sublingually (placed under the tongue for quick absorption), followed by aspirin and clopidogrel – crucial medications in the management of potential heart attacks. Ms Biswas also advised crew to arrange for immediate medical support after recognising that the passenger was most likely experiencing heart attack. Her quick intervention stabilised the passenger’s vitals.

The passenger was transferred to the care of the airport medical team once the aircraft returned to the gate. This marked Ms Biswas’ first in-flight emergency of this nature, an attestation to her leadership, compassion and dedication to the well-being of others.

Reflecting on the experience Doli Biswas said, “I feel privileged to fulfill my duty as a medical professional beyond the walls of Fortis and to extend care to those in need. In moments like these, every second counts, and I’m grateful that I could be of help with the support of the young doctors.”

Ashish Mukherjee, facility director, Fortis Anandapur, Kolkata, commented, “This incident is a testament to Ms Biswas’ dedication and professional expertise. Her ability to stay calm and composed under intense pressure, while making crucial decisions that directly saved a passenger’s life, embodies the core values of Fortis. Her courage has brought us pride and reinforced our commitment to patient care wherever required.”